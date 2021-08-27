Maverick Viñales is set for a two-day test at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli between August 31st and September 1st on the Aprilia RS-GP, as the Spaniard will soon get the first taste of his new bike and team for 2022.
The test marks the start of Viñales’ integration into the new structure he will be a big part of in 2022, after he and Yamaha parted ways with immediate effect earlier this month.
Romano Albesiano, Aprilia Racing Technical Director: “From a technical point of view, it is always fascinating to listen to the impressions of a rider who is testing your bike for the first time. Especially with a champion like Maverick, who we are pleased to welcome into the Aprilia Racing family.
“After the great work carried out on the track by the racing department over the last two years, we are adding yet another piece to the path of growth that we are undertaking with encouraging results. Clearly the first approach involves a very practical adaptation phase, in terms of ergonomics and setup, which we know vary for each rider. But I’m sure that Maverick’s talent and speed will come to the fore right away and I can’t wait to start working together.” – www.motogp.com