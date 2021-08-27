Red Bull Racing Honda is pleased to announce a contract extension with Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez which sees the multiple race winner stay with the Team for the 2022 Formula One season.

Checo joined Red Bull Racing Honda for the 2021 season and immediately impressed after qualifying on the front row in only his second race for the Team at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Having taken four top-five finishes over the first five races, Checo was quick to demonstrate his experienced race-craft and consistency in scoring regular points before taking his first victory for the Team in just his sixth race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Checo has and continues to play a key role in the closely fought 2021 Constructors’ Championship battle.

With Max having already committed to Red Bull until the end of 2023, the Team fields a consistent driver line-up which is crucial as we embark on a new era of Formula One.

Red Bull Racing Honda CEO and Team Principal, Christian Horner, said: “Checo is a highly respected Team member and his experience and race-craft are invaluable as we fight for the Constructors’ Championship. His integration into the wider Team has been seamless and we have been impressed by his performances during the first half of the season which demonstrate what he’s capable of in our car. Next year we move into a new era of Formula One with completely revised regulations and cars, and with over 200 races and a decade of experience under his belt, Checo will play an integral role in helping the Team navigate this transition and maximise the RB18. Our current attention is on ending the 2021 season as strongly as possible and we look forward to seeing Checo build on a first successful season with the Team.”

Sergio Perez said: “I’m really happy to be continuing with a great team like Red Bull into the new era of Formula One and it’s a great opportunity for me. Everyone starts from zero next year with the new regulations, so my only goal is to go all the way to the top with Red Bull. It always takes time to get on top of everything when you join a new team but things have worked well this season and I really enjoy being a part of the Red Bull family. We’ve been working hard to deliver results so it’s great to see the Team have faith in me for the future. We have so much more to achieve together and we still have a great challenge on our hands this season so I really hope we can finish the year on a high and carry that momentum into 2022. I want to thank all my supporters around the world and especially those in Mexico. From my sponsors to my fans, they have been so enthusiastic since I joined Red Bull so I really hope we can reward them by reaching the top and winning the title.”

