VINI ZABÙ KTM WON STAGE 3 OF THE GIRO D’ITALIA VIRTUAL, ASTANA PRO TEAM RETAINS THE MAGLIA ROSA. IN THE PINK RACE TREK-SEGAFREDO WON THE STAGE AND INCREASED THE LEAD OF THE GC.

Vini Zabù KTM’s two riders, Stojnić and Bartolozzi won today’s stage, Astana Pro Team retained the Maglia Rosa. In the Pink Race, stage victory for Trek-Segafredo (Van Dijk and Cordon Ragot) saw them increase the lead in the general clarification. ‘Post-stage live’ is at 19:00 CEST with live insights with Basso, Pozzovivo and van Dijk.

Tomorrow cycling’s greatest ex-pros (the ‘Legends’) will race side by side, including: Alessandro Bertolini, Matteo Montaguti, Andrea Tafi and Alessandro Ballan. More than 8000 amateurs have already registered to take part. Sign up to compete at www.garminvirtualride.com/it. Visit www.retedeldono.it/giro to donate to the event’s fundraiser for the Italian Red Cross.

Vini Zabù KTM have won the third stage of the Giro d’Italia Virtual thanks to Veljko Stojnic and Andrea Bartolozzi with a combined time of 1:37’00”, beating Team Jumbo – Visma, second at 25″, and Astana Pro Team, in third at 1’33”. Domenico Pozzovivo, riding today for the Italian national team, was the stage’s fastest finisher in 47’03”.

Astana Pro Team, today represented by Davide Martinelli and Yevgeniy Gidich, retained the Maglia Rosa with a 14’30” lead over Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec and 16’08” on the Italian national team.

In the Pink Race, it was stage victory for Trek-Segafredo (combined time 1:55’17”) thanks to Ellen van Dijk (0:56’18”, the stage’s fastest finisher) and Audrey Cordon Ragot. Astana Women’s Team (with Katia Ragusa and Olga Shekel) finished second at 07’02” and the Italian national team (with Elena Cecchini and Maria Giulia Confalonieri) third at 7’16”.

Trek-Segafredo increased the lead in the general clarification with a 34’43” advantage over the Italian national team and 1:08’36” over the Astana Women’s Team.

INFO, RULES AND HOW TO REGISTER VIA THE EVENT’S GARMIN PLATFORM: WWW.GARMINVIRTUALRIDE.COM/IT

To experience the excitement of the Giro d’Italia Virtual, riders will simply need a Garmin Connect account in order to sign up for free at www.garminvirtualride.com/it. Once registered, they can upload the GPX files of the Giro d’Italia Virtual’s seven stages and install them on their Garmin Edge cycle computer. Riders will also require a new generation smart trainer such as those offered by Tacx, or any other brand of interactive smart trainer with similar features, to connect with their bike.

Signing up for the event will allow riders to compete in all seven stages of the Giro d’Italia Virtual. Registration is divided into four separate categories – ‘Amateur’, ‘Legends’, ‘Pro’ and ‘Woman’ – each with their own separate general classification. The registration portal is be available to access in four languages while the event’s official rulebook is accessible in both English and Italian.

THE GIRO D’ITALIA VIRTUAL BY ENEL – SPONSORS

The Giro d’Italia Virtual, raising vital funds for the Italian Red Cross, has been created in collaboration with Enel (the event’s official presenting partner), Garmin Edge and Tacx. The race is also officially sponsored by Castelli, Bianchi, NAMEDSPORT and Segafredo.

FUNDRAISING FOR THE ITALIAN RED CROSS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH RETE DEL DONO

RCS Sport is promoting a fundraising initiative in aid of the Italian Red Cross, accepting donations via the Rete del Dono giving portal, available at www.retedeldono.it/giro. Donations made via the portal until 10 May will enable the humanitarian organisation to continue working at the front line of the Covid-19 emergency, offering first responder aid, virus screening and psychological and logistical support amongst other vitally important activities in the fight against the epidemic. The fundraising campaign has been made possible by Rete del Dono – a longstanding partner of RCS Sport and notable coordinator of numerous successful sporting charity programs, including the Milano Marathon and Gran Fondo Strade Bianche. In the last few weeks alone, Rete del Dono has activated more than 70 fundraising campaigns aimed at battling the Covid-19 emergency.

In addition to sponsoring the event, Castelli have also pledged to donate 5 euros to the Italian Red Cross for each #Giro102 Race Jersey purchased through their website – http://castelli-cycling.com/.