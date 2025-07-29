Host Thailand made a winning start to their Group A campaign in the Continental Futsal Championship 2025 when they smashed Chinese Taipei 3-0 at the Central Stadium in Nonthaburi Province.The score was 1-0 at the half with Teerapat Muensri firing in the 17th minute lead before Anakorn Chanphon added the second in the 31st minute and Chaowala Sriawut the other just two minutes later.In Group B, Saudi Arabia came back from a goal down to beat Australia 3-1.The Australians had taken the lead early in the sixth minute through Charlie Garnham.Two goals from Abdullah Al-Akhili (tenth and 25th minute) put Saudi Arabia well on the way as they then added the third goal through Fahad Rudaini in the 35th minute.In the earlier match of the group, Belarus whitewashed Zambia 4-0.Shimanaski Dsmitri was on a brace (fifth and 18th minute) to be followed by goals from Uladsislao Sialiuk (22nd) and Siahay Sinitsky (40th). #AFF#FAT

