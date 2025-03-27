Teams hoping to earn passage discovered their opponents following the conclusion of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™ Qualifiers draw at the AFC House.

The 34 sides were drawn into six groups of four teams and two groups of five, with the Qualifiers to be hosted by Cambodia, Indonesia, Jordan, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

The eight group winners will join defending champions China PR, Korea Republic and Japan in the Finals, scheduled to be staged across three host cities from March 1 to 26, 2026.

For more, please click on

https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_womens_asian_cup.html/news/wac2026-qualifiers-draw-finalised-1

