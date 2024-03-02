Wan Muhammad Darwisy Wan Hadelee showed plenty of grit to coast into the semifinals of the Boys’ Under-16 Singles Group A AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (1st leg) 2024 in style in Negeri Sembilan.

The 15-year-old from Johor was rarely tested as he won all his matches in straight sets to show that he is determined to take the crown this year.

In the semifinals today Wan Muhammad Darwisy – who is ranked 3/4th – snuffed out the challenge of Muhammad Shazmir Irfan Shahrul to book his place in the final.

The unseeded Muhammad Shazmir had beaten top seed Yao Rong Lin from Sabah 21-16, 19-21, 22-20 in the quarterfinals the previous day.

But Wan Muhammad Darwisy would be a whole different proposition as he put down Muhammad Shazmir in just 30 minutes to win 21-16, 21-8.

In the final tomorrow, Wan Muhammad Darwisy will take on Arshdip Singh Darshan Singh, who confirmed his slot in the final by beating Curson Cheng Yu Yang from Melaka.

The 15-year-old Arshdip Singh from Pahang was made to toil for his place in the decider where after taking the first set 21-19, Curson fought back to take the second set 25-23.

But the decisive third set would go in Arshdip Singh’s favour 21-8.

In Group B AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (1st leg) 2024 in style in Selangor, the final of the U16 Boys’ Singles will see a duel between two players ranked 3/4th – Wong Meng Fong and Louis Lee Qi Jun, who had contrasting battles in their semifinal ties today.

Meng Fong had a more straightforward semifinal when he overcame the challenge of Khaw Kai Shyang in straight sets 21-13, 21-16 in just 25 minutes.

However, Louis Lee from Penang was fully tested by a determined Oh Wei En before he was able to win the match 14-21, 21-15, 22-20.

In Group C AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (1st leg) 2024 in Putrajaya, the final of the U16 Boys’ Singles will see second-seeded Teem Lim Jia Jing from Selangor taking on Jack Huong Jin Zhe.

In the semifinals, Teem Lim overcame Chun Le Yap 21-14, 21-19 while Jack Huong also had an easy afternoon with a 21-9, 21-14 victory over Kenjo Lim.

