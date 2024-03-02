The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have signed Satoru Mochizuki as the new head coach of the Indonesia women’s national team.

“This appointment is to make sure that our women’s football team will also improve and show that we at PSSI do not only focus on the men’s team,” said PSSI President Erick Thohir.

“Coach Satoru was chosen because of his good track record and also because Japan’s tradition in women’s football is very good.”

The 59-year-old Mochizuki, who is on a two-year contract, holds a JFA S Licence which is equivalent to an AFC Pro Licence.

