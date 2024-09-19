Prize money in the Wanda Diamond League will increase to its highest ever level from the 2025 season onwards, cementing the league’s status as athletics premier one-day series.The Wanda Diamond League will increase athlete prize money to the highest levels in the series’ history from next season.Following a decision by the Diamond League General Assembly on Sunday, the total amount of prize money paid over the course of the season will increase to 9,240,000 US dollars in 2025.The new total is almost a third higher than the sum paid during the pandemic-affected period of 2021-2024, and the highest ever since the Diamond League’s launch in 2010. Including promotional fees for top athletes, a total of around 18 million USD will be paid to athletes in total over the course of the 2025 season, with many more millions being invested in athlete services such as travel and transport, accommodation and medical and physio provision.Under the new structure, the total prize money awarded per meeting will be 500,000 USD at each of the 14 regular series meetings, and 2,240,000 USD at the Wanda Diamond League Final.The total prize money per discipline will be between 30,000 USD and 50,000 USD at the series meetings and between 60,000 USD and 100,000 USD at the Final. As always, prize money is entirely gender-equal, with exactly the same rates for male and female athletes. The increase will also apply to all 32 Diamond Disciplines, benefitting athletes across the full diversity of track and field. The increase in prize money reflects the Wanda Diamond League’s position as athletics’ premier one-day series and the backbone of the outdoor season for the world’s biggest stars. With 15 meetings in 13 countries on four different continents, the series provides elite athletes from across the globe with a chance to compete at the highest level from April to September. Since 2010, the series and its meetings have invested an estimated 270 million USD in athletes: 180 million USD in promotional fees and prize money, and around 90 million USD in athlete services. As it enters its 16th season in 2025, the series will continue to provide the best conditions possible and highest level services for athletes in all disciplines. “The Wanda Diamond League remains committed to rewarding the athletes more, whilst at the same time ensuring the long term sustainability of the series, so it continues to provide vital competition to the athletes for many more years to come,” said Petr Stastny, the CEO of Diamond League AG.