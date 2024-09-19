In its 120th Anniversary year, the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile will celebrate the champions and stars of the motor sport world in Kigali, Rwanda, at the newly-named FIA Awards.

The FIA’s 120th Anniversary celebrations will culminate on 13 December in a glittering celebration of 2024’s champions at the newly-named FIA Awards. Taking place in the Rwandan capital Kigali, the central theme of 120 Years of Legends will see today’s brightest stars joined by many of the sport’s most renowned personalities as we come together to celebrate achievements past and present.

The FIA Awards will be broadcast across the FIA’s social media platforms from 19:00 GMT / 20:00 CET, with an exciting new format that promises to bring viewers right to the heart of the remarkable motor sport stories that have been unfolding since the start of the year.

The 2024 FIA Awards are being hosted in collaboration with the Rwanda Automobile Club, and are supported by Rolex, Visit Rwanda, RwandAir, AlphaTauri and Hankook. – www.fia.com

