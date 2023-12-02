The FIA has recently become aware that a company named Prive Global Sports Ltd (trading as Privè Global Events) has been offering to sell (and/or to assist its customers in purchasing) hospitality packages to FIA Formula One World Championship Grands Prix.

As part of those offers, Privè Global Events has been providing its potential customers with letters purporting to have been sent to it by the FIA to confirm the allocation of hospitality passes in the names of Privè Global Events’ customers. Those letters feature the FIA’s name and logo, alongside the names of bona fide FIA staff members, of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship and F1 logo.

However, Privè Global Events is not authorised by the FIA (or any of its affiliated entities) to sell hospitality package tickets to Grand Prix, and the letters that Privè Global Events has been providing to its potential customers were not sent by the FIA. Accordingly, any representation from Privè Global Events relating to the FIA should be ignored.

