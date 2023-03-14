Vietnam women’s team captain Tran Thi Thuy Trang feels confident ahead of their debut in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 later this year even though ‘Vietnam women’s football is in a period of rejuvenation’.

Speaking at the team’s first training session at the Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh, the Silver Ball winner said that: “the whole team is in very good spirit right now.”

“Vietnam women’s football is in a period of rejuvenation. The young players are in good shape and as far as their tactical and technical abilities are concerned, they are also much better than before.

“However, their experience as well as their spirit of competition is still not quite there yet. But there is still plenty of time for them to gain more experience competitively as well as to be more mature. In the future, I firmly believe that they will be able to do better than the seniors.”

Vietnam will be playing in their first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 slated for 20 July to 20 August 2023 in Australia/New Zealand.

Prior to that, the Vietnam women’s team will also be out to defend their women’s football gold medal at the SEA Games 2023 which will be hosted by Cambodia on 5-17 May 2023.

Vietnam are the three-time champions of women’s football at the biennial meet after winning it in 2017 (Malaysia), 2019 (Philippines) and 2021 (Vietnam).

“The atmosphere in the team is very good. Everyone knows each other through several tournaments previously, so generally, everything is good,” Thuy Trang added.

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...