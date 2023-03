Coach Jeff Hopkins says Melbourne Victory have no plans of being hunted down by the chasing pack after the reigning Liberty A-League champions beat Melbourne City 2-0 to close on a finals berth.

Star striker Melina Ayres scored a penalty in the 16th minute and set up Paige Zois for a stunning long-range goal four minutes later at AAMI Park.

