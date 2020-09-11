Yusuke Adachi was recently unveiled as the new Technical Director of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and he wasted no time in getting down to business.

With his experience of being an AFC Instructor, Adachi certainly did not have much problem traversing in Hanoi even though he had to spent some 25 days in quarantine following his arrival from Japan.

“I’m very exciting and I feel a big responsibility,” said the former head coach of Yokahama FC.

“As a Technical Director, I need to do a lot of planning. We need to have good players and in order to have good players, we need to have good coaches with good environment. It means that before we can reach the top, we have to start with the coach education programme, youth education with emphasis on the grassroots. It will be an important few years. It is a long term vision, not the short term.”

Adachi admitted that his previous experience of having worked with the local coaches and also some young players during AFC Courses has given him some advantage.

And while he may not know a lot about Vietnam football, the fact that it is the No. 1 sport in the country, he also realised that there will be a certain level of expectation from him.

“Yes, luckily I have some experience in Vietnam and I have many friends in Vietnam. That is my advantage, and I’m very happy to be here. But the biggest advantage for me is the potential of the youth players. The players who joined my course previously were very good,” added Adachi.

“During just that one month course, the players improved a lot. Vietnam football has a lot of potential. And I think I can be successful here.”

