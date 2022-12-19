Cambodia head coach Ryu Hirose said that the team needs to strike the right balance when they open their campaign in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 against the Philippines at the Morodok Techo National Stadium tomorrow evening.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference this morning, Hirose said that finding the right balance between possession and attacking play will be delicate but the team has been working on ‘some things.”

“It was tough to be in when we lost to Malaysia in a friendly (the previous week). The players had just come off a long season and we only had two days to work before the game,” said Hirose.

“But the match did give us some issues to work on and better prepare us for our opening game against the Philippines.

“For us, we are working on finding the right balance between keeping possession and going into the attack.”

In the meantime, Cambodian captain Souey Visal said that the team has moved on from the Malaysian friendly where they are now at a better preparatory stage when compared to a week ago.

“The spirit in the team is good and we will do our best for our first game at home,” added Souey.

“We are working on certain tactics to take on the Philippines.”

After playing the Philippines tomorrow, the Cambodians will take on Indonesia in their second game of Group A on 23 December 2022 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

