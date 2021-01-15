Mochamad Iriawan, the President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) has accepted the decision by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to cancel the Under-16 and Under-19 competitions.

Based on the official letter received by PSSI on 15 January 2021, the AFC Competitions Committee cancelled not only the U16 and the U19 meet but also the upcoming AFC Futsal Championship 2020 and the AFC Beach Soccer 2021.

The AFC Futsal Championship 2020 and also the AFC Beach Soccer 2021 will be held in Kuwait and Thailand respectively.

“We respect this decision. PSSI will abide by any decision of the AFC. This delay will give us a longer time to prepare our teams, “said Iriawan.

Both competitions will be held in 2023 with new competition names – namely AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023 and also the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 with hosting rights for Uzbekistan and Bahrain respectively.

