Indonesia national team head coach Patrick Kluivert lamented the missed chances after seeing his team drew scoreless against Lebanon in the friendly at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium last night.

Indonesia were dominant and had a handful of chances for the breakthrough against a stubborn Lebanese defence, but finishing was an issue.

“In spite of the result, we really wanted to win. The players showed plenty of fighting spirit,” said Kluivert after the game.

“We dominated the game and had the possession. The players deserved credit, but unfortunately, we couldn’t score.”

Indonesia will play in qualifying Round 4 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in October.

#AFF

#PSSI

Photos Courtesy #TimnasIndonesia

Like this: Like Loading...