Shazmir Irfan and Nur Aina Maisarah Hatta have progressed into the main draw of the Mixed Doubles PETRONAS Malaysia International Series 2025 at the Indoor Arena Educity Sports Complex in Johor.

The qualifying top seed were not really tested against Luay Lok Chun-Liau Zi Yi from Malaysia when Shazmir-Nur Aina took just 20 minutes to scorched to the 21-13, 21-3 win.

However, Shazmir-Nur Aina, who had turned out for Malaysia at this year’s Asian Junior Championships in Indonesia, would have to be at their best when they face Thailand duo Thanadol Yunmongkol and Kodchaporn Chaichana, who have been seeded seventh.

Joining Shazmir-Nur Aina in the Main Draw of the Mixed Doubles tomorrow are Isyraf Hafizin Ibrahim and Rachel Tan, who have been seeded qualifying second.

The pair of 17-year-olds Isyraf and Rachel booked their place in the next round after beating Muhammad Ihsan Shafaad-Emily Yu in straight set 21-14, 21-11.

Also, in the next round are qualifying third seed Khai Zhe Pang and Xin Ying Teh.

Zhe Pang-Ying Teh were made to work hard for their 15-21, 21-9, 21-8 victory over Lee Ming Zhou-Tan Xin Yu that took a good 36 minutes to finish.

However, the hope of qualfying fourth seed Ungku Ameer and Lee Joinne for a place in the main draw was denied when they fell to a three-set defeat to compatriots Velayutham Poopathi and Low Yeen Yuan.

Velayutham-Yeen Yuan were 15-21, 21-18, 21-17 winners and where they will take on Muhammad Zulhairi Sahimi and Wong Zi Yi tomorrow.

