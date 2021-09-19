Vietnam will be out for the full points in their two qualifying matches of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup which starts on 23 September in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Playing in Group B, the Vietnam women’s national team will be up against the Maldives on 23 September 2021 and hosts Tajikistan on 29 September 2021.

Both matches will be played at the Pamir Stadium in Dushanbe.

“We are planning for specific tactics for each match as we will be out to win the full points from each game in the qualifiers to make the final round of the competition,” said Duc Chung.

Prior to the team’s arrival in Dushanbe two days ago, the Vietnamese girls played a total of six friendly matches over a two-month period.

“We were not keeping scores. The more important factor was on their competitive spirit, teamwork, and also the personal performance of each player,” said Duc Chung.

“On the whole, they played well. But there are still some areas which needed improvements, especially their physical strength. But we have enough time to adjust these issues.”

