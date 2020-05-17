Pascal Wehrlein fought back from a first corner collision to win second race in a row as Edoardo Mortara crashes out of the lead in Hong Kong.

– Mahindra Racing driver overtakes Maximilian Guenther in the standings as the German fails to score points for the first time in four races.

– Lucas Mueller hunts down Joshua Rogers to take victory in Hong Kong and close the gap to Kevin Siggy at the top of the Challenge Grid standings.

Fast facts

– Starter for 10; James Calado jumped 10 places on the opening lap, managing to avoid the first corner pile up and emerging in second position after originally starting in 12th.

– Four in four; Lucas Mueller made it four different winners in the first four races in the Challenge Grid with a late move to deny Joshua Rogers from another victory in Hong Kong.

– Lightning does strike twice; Edoardo Mortara lost the lead again in Hong Kong, but this time online, after spinning out at the front of the field in the second race of season four.

Mission Motorsport

– After making his debut on the Challenge Grid in Monaco last week, Mission Motorsport’s Gareth Paterson came home in a respectable 18th place in Hong Kong.

– Now a retired Sergeant, having joined the British Army after leaving school at the age of 16, he served his country for 24 years in the Queen’s Dragon Guards and Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

– Paterson suffers from an autoimmune disease called ankylosing spondylitis resulting in fusion of the spine and he has represented the UK in the 2016/17 Invictus Games.

– Mission Motorsport helps those affected by military operations by engagement through sport and connects the armed forces community with amazing opportunities for second careers in the automotive sector.

UNICEF partnership

– To learn more about the partnership with UNICEF, visit the Formula E website or click here to make a donation to the global coronavirus appeal.

– New study estimates that an additional 6,000 children around the world could die each day from the impact of coronavirus on healthcare systems. That is one child every 15 seconds and equates to 60 children during the time it takes to complete one esports race.

– Formula E’s donations, fundraising and support in raising awareness of UNICEF’s mission aims to change the lives of children across the world for the better.