Pascal Wehrlein fought back from a first corner collision to win second race in a row as Edoardo Mortara crashes out of the lead in Hong Kong.
– Mahindra Racing driver overtakes Maximilian Guenther in the standings as the German fails to score points for the first time in four races.
– Lucas Mueller hunts down Joshua Rogers to take victory in Hong Kong and close the gap to Kevin Siggy at the top of the Challenge Grid standings.
Fast facts
– Starter for 10; James Calado jumped 10 places on the opening lap, managing to avoid the first corner pile up and emerging in second position after originally starting in 12th.
– Four in four; Lucas Mueller made it four different winners in the first four races in the Challenge Grid with a late move to deny Joshua Rogers from another victory in Hong Kong.
– Lightning does strike twice; Edoardo Mortara lost the lead again in Hong Kong, but this time online, after spinning out at the front of the field in the second race of season four.
Mission Motorsport
– After making his debut on the Challenge Grid in Monaco last week, Mission Motorsport’s Gareth Paterson came home in a respectable 18th place in Hong Kong.
– Now a retired Sergeant, having joined the British Army after leaving school at the age of 16, he served his country for 24 years in the Queen’s Dragon Guards and Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.
– Paterson suffers from an autoimmune disease called ankylosing spondylitis resulting in fusion of the spine and he has represented the UK in the 2016/17 Invictus Games.
 
– Mission Motorsport helps those affected by military operations by engagement through sport and connects the armed forces community with amazing opportunities for second careers in the automotive sector.
UNICEF partnership
– To learn more about the partnership with UNICEF, visit the Formula E website or click here to make a donation to the global coronavirus appeal.
– New study estimates that an additional 6,000 children around the world could die each day from the impact of coronavirus on healthcare systems. That is one child every 15 seconds and equates to 60 children during the time it takes to complete one esports race.
– Formula E’s donations, fundraising and support in raising awareness of UNICEF’s mission aims to change the lives of children across the world for the better.
MAHINDRA RACING
PASCAL WEHRLEIN
“Today was a bit special because of the wet conditions in qualifying. We did not know about that and it was unexpected for everyone. The race was a bit chaotic at the beginning and my car was actually a bit damaged. The steering was going to the left, but I was fast in dry conditions as well and brought it home.”
CHALLENGE GRID RACE WINNER
LUCAS MUELLER
“I am a little bit speechless. I cannot quite believe what has just happened and I never expected to be fighting for the win. I think [Joshua] Rogers made a mistake in the chicane. After that I was closing in and was a little bit faster and began to think it could happen.”
MISSION MOTORSPORT DRIVER
GARETH PATERSON
“I have suffered from ankylosing spondylitis, which is an autoimmune disease where my immune system attacks my own body and caused my spine to fuse together. Trying to find anybody who would allow me to get involved in motorsport with that condition is quite limiting. Mission Motorsport looks at the injuries and illnesses and then come up with adaptions and changes that help us get involved in racing. Formula E is next level and the field is extremely strong. To do the practice sessions and then have the likes of Maximilian Guenther log in and say hello to everyone and then Stoffel Vandoorne… I go all fanboy and have to rein myself in.”

 

RACE RESULTS
DRIVER GRID CLASSIFICATION
1
Pascal Wehrlein
15:13.727s
(26)
2
Stoffel Vandoorne
+4.033s
(18)
3
James Calado
+11.828s
(15)
4
Nyck de Vries
+14.756s
(12)
5
Edoardo Mortara
+17.801s
(11)
6
Antonio Felix da Costa
+18.409s
(8)
7
Robin Frijns
+19.113s
(6)
8
Oliver Turvey
+24.696s
(4)
9
Sebastien Buemi
+25.288s
(2)
10
Oliver Rowland
+25.458s
(1)
11
Ma Qing Hua
+27.277s
12
Mitch Evans
+29.875s
13
Daniel Abt
+33.877s
14
Nico Mueller
12 Laps
15
Andre Lotterer
11 Laps
16
Neel Jani
10 Laps
17
Jerome D’Ambrosio
9 Laps
18
Felipe Massa
8 Laps
19
Maximilian Guenther
7 Laps
20
Sam Bird
4 Laps
21
Lucas di Grassi
4 Laps
22
Alexander Sims
4 Laps
23
Brendon Hartley
2 Laps
24
Jean-Eric Vergne
0 Laps
ABB FORMULA E RACE AT HOME CHALLENGE
DRIVER STANDINGS
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra Racing
71
Maximilian Guenther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
65
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-Benz EQ
58
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
46
Neel Jani
TAG Heuer Porsche
24
Nick Cassidy
Envision Virgin Racing
19
Nico Mueller
GEOX DRAGON
19
James Calado
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
19
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333
18
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-Benz EQ
18
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
17
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
13
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
8
Andre Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
6
Felipe Massa
ROKiT Venturi Racing
4
Sebastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
3
Jerome D’Ambrosio
Mahindra Racing
2
Ma Qing Hua
NIO 333
1
Alexander Sims
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
1
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
0
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0
Daniel Abt
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0
Brendon Hartley
GEOX DRAGON
0
Mitch Evans
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
0
Sam Bird
Envision Virgin Racing
0
ABB FORMULA E RACE AT HOME CHALLENGE
TEAM STANDINGS
Mercedes-Benz EQ
76
Mahindra Racing
73
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
66
Envision Virgin Racing
59
TAG Heuer Porsche
30
Nissan e.dams
20
GEOX DRAGON
19
NIO 333
19
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
19
ROKiT Venturi Racing
17
DS TECHEETAH
8
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0

 

RACE RESULTS
CHALLENGE GRID CLASSIFICATION
1
Lucas Mueller
15:11.604s
(25)
2
Joshua Rogers
+1.370s
(20)
3
Kevin Siggy
+3.321s
(15)
4
Peyo Peev
+4.408s
(12)
5
Petar Brljak
+6.092s
(10)
6
Nuno Pinto
+17.500s
(8)
7
Jan von der Heyde
+22.889s
(6)
8
Jim Parisis
+23.705s
(4)
9
Niek Jacobs
+27.207s
(2)
10
Ben Hitz
