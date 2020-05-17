With the COVID-19 pandemic still not easing up in the Philippines, the PFL (Philippines Football League) 2020 may start after July.

The Philippines Football Federation (PFF) had earlier set end May 2020 as the kick-off date for the PFL this year.

But since the Philippines still punching in high numbers of daily infections over the last several months, the top-flight league will now be postponed to a later date.

As of 15 May 2020, the Philippines have recorded 11,876 total cases with mortality at 790.

The number of recovered patients stands at 2,337.