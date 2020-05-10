Pascal Wehrlein produces peerless performance with victory on the streets of Monaco to break Maximilian Guenther’s winning streak.
– Mahindra Racing driver makes up for spinning out of second place at Electric Docks with faultless drive around the famous Principality.
– Kevin Siggy seals first Formula E win in Monaco to extend lead in Challenge Grid standings with third consecutive podium finish.
Fast facts
– Wehrlein breaks winning streak; Pascal Wehrlein finally broke the three-race winning streak for Maximilian Guenther stretching back to the test event in Monaco.
– Repeat podium; the top-three contenders are starting to emerge in the Challenge Grid with Kevin Siggy, Peyo Peev and Lucas Mueller again completing the podium places.
– Full house at the front; both Kevin Siggy and Pascal Wehrlein collected a maximum of 27 points for starting on Julius Baer pole position, clinching TAG Heuer fastest lap and securing the race win.
“The start was very important, and I am not sure what happened behind, but I saw there was a crash. After that, I had a small gap and just worked to keep the pace. In the end I was a bit quicker and it was quite a straightforward race. It is nice to take the win for Mahindra Racing in Monaco and get a full points haul.”
CHALLENGE GRID RACE WINNER
“The goal was to extend my lead in the standings, so it was good to survive through Turn 1 & 2 which I did. I felt a little tap from someone at the start, but that is always going to happen here. After the second lap, I was trying to get the fastest time as well. I managed it and was actually faster than my qualifying time, which is a bit annoying. But I will take it with the extra point.”
UNICEF AMBASSADOR, RACING DRIVER AND FORMER OLYMPIC SKIER
“At UNICEF we work tirelessly to ensure all children with disabilities can have their own wheelchair, orthotics and are given the support they need. Along with being a UNICEF ambassador, I also work to develop driving controls so that people with disabilities like mine can travel and not depend on others to get around. I hope that this esports competition helps raise awareness of such a great cause and puts a smile on people’s faces during these difficult times. Stay safe, stay home.”