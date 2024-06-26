Thailand and Australia scored their first win in Group C of the ASEAN Under-16 Boys’ Championship 2024 at the Sriwedari Stadium tonight.

Thailand whipped Timor Leste 6-0 while Australia drove through Malaysia 2-0.

The Thais had four-goal hero Jompon Homboonma to thank for their first full points in the group when he found the back of the net in the 20th, 28th, 38th and 90th+3 minute.

Natthakit Phosri and Phanuphong Wan-on scored the other goals for Thailand in the 25th minute and 82nd minute respectively.

In the meantime, Australia scored a valuable 2-0 win over Malaysia to secure their first three points in Group C.

Amlani Tatu found the back of the net late in the first half (45th+5) and then another from Rhys Wilson Williams (90th+4) gave the Australians the well-deserved victory.

#AFF

