Pascal Wehrlein took tips from Mahindra sim racing counterpart Lucas Mueller to win the penultimate round of the Race at Home Challenge in New York.
Mueller went head-to-head with his racing hero Wehrlein earlier this week in preparation for the Grand Final weekend – (watch the full video below).
Victory as well for Mueller on the Challenge Grid secures the German a front row start for tomorrow’s ‘winner-takes-all’ race alongside Kevin Siggy.
Fast facts
– Double points; a win for Wehrlein gives him a 12-point buffer to Stoffel Vandoorne in second, but with double points (54!) on offer tomorrow the Mahindra driver is still well within reach.
– Winner-takes-all; after accumulating points for seven rounds, the Challenge Grid is set with Kevin Siggy and Lucas Mueller locking out the front row in the fight to win a Formula E test drive.
– Back to Berlin; the German capital is the venue of choice for the Grand Final of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge, with both races taking place at the historic Tempelhof Airport.
UNICEF partnership
– To learn more about the partnership with UNICEF, visit the Formula E website or click here to make a donation towards the global coronavirus appeal.
– Since launching the coronavirus appeal, funds raised by UNICEF have been used to reach over 800 million people around the world with transmission prevention messaging.
– Formula E’s donations, fundraising and support in raising awareness of UNICEF’s mission aims to change the lives of children across the world for the better.
MAHINDRA RACING
PASCAL WEHRLEIN
“It was a good race, but it was also one of the most difficult ones for me. I did not see the starting lights because of the halo. I tried to switch the camera so it would change to a TV position, and then I could not change it back anymore. The whole race I was driving with the wrong camera… it was really hard, but I was so happy that I had a small gap and I could manage it. Otherwise it would have been a very difficult race for me!”
CHALLENGE GRID RACE WINNER
LUCAS MUELLER
“Kevin [Siggy] was really fast! It was a really good race. I was sweating, but I am enjoying it. I do not want to finish second, I want to finish in P1. So, I have my goal tomorrow and will try to win the final race in Berlin.”
GRAND FINAL JULIUS BAER POLE-SITTER
KEVIN SIGGY
“My experience in the competition until now has been really good, it is a really tough field out there and it is hard to stay on top every time. It has been super competitive between many of the sim racers, especially Lucas [Mueller] and Petar [Brljak]. They are two consistent nightmares for me every round, but in a good way, as it makes it more satisfying and fun to win races versus them. It would mean a lot to win quite frankly, because I do not get many chances at driving real race cars. Winning this would be an amazing achievement as driving a real Formula E car would be insane to try out.”

 

RACE RESULTS
DRIVER GRID CLASSIFICATION
1
Pascal Wehrlein
18:03.118s
(26)
2
Oliver Rowland
+3.616s
(18)
3
Kelvin van der Linde
+3.796s
(15)
4
Stoffel Vandoorne
+4.214s
(13)
5
Maximilian Guenther
+6.232s
(10)
6
Felipe Massa
+11.960s
(8)
7
Edoardo Mortara  
+12.555s
(6)
8
Antonio Felix da Costa
+22.918s
(4)
9
Robin Frijns
+23.038s
(2)
10
Oliver Turvey
+25.830s
(1)
11
Neel Jani
+27.106s
12
Mitch Evans
+30.123s
13
Alexander Sims
14 Laps
14
Sam Bird
13 Laps
15
James Calado
12 Laps
16
Ma Qing Hua
11 Laps
17
Jean-Eric Vergne
9 Laps
18
Andre Lotterer
8 Laps
19
Joel Eriksson
7 Laps
20
Lucas di Grassi
6 Laps
21
Nyck de Vries
5 Laps
22
Brendon Hartley
4 Laps
23
Jerome D’Ambrosio
2 Laps
24
Sebastien Buemi
2 Laps
ABB FORMULA E RACE AT HOME CHALLENGE
DRIVER STANDINGS
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra Racing
130
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-Benz EQ
118
Maximilian Guenther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
83
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
76
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
50
Neel Jani
TAG Heuer Porsche
35
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
33
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
30
Nico Mueller
GEOX DRAGON
29
James Calado
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
25
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333
23
Nick Cassidy
Envision Virgin Racing
19
Kelvin van der Linde
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
15
Andre Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
13
Felipe Massa
ROKiT Venturi Racing
12
Mitch Evans
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
10
Sebastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
9
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-Benz EQ
6
Jerome D’Ambrosio
Mahindra Racing
2
Ma Qing Hua
NIO 333
2
Alexander Sims
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
1
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
0
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0
Brendon Hartley
GEOX DRAGON
0
Sam Bird
Envision Virgin Racing
0
ABB FORMULA E RACE AT HOME CHALLENGE
TEAM STANDINGS
Mahindra Racing
132
Mercedes-Benz EQ
124
Nissan e.dams
85
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
84
Envision Virgin Racing
69
TAG Heuer Porsche
48
ROKiT Venturi Racing
45
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
35
DS TECHEETAH
30
GEOX DRAGON
29
NIO 333
25
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
15
RACE RESULTS
CHALLENGE GRID CLASSIFICATION
1
Lucas Mueller
17:57.157s
(26)
2
Kevin Siggy
+1.262s
(19)
3
Joshua Rogers
+3.203s
(15)
4
Kush Maini
+7.144s
(12)
5
Petar Brljak
+7.735s
(10)
6
Peyo Peev
+9.323s
(8)
7
Ben Hitz
+11.072s
(6)
8
Marius Golombeck
+12.752s
(4)
9
Jacob Reid
+16.661s
(2)
10
Niek Jacobs
+26.822s
(1)
11
Cem Bolukbasi
+27.703s
12
