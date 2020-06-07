Pascal Wehrlein took tips from Mahindra sim racing counterpart Lucas Mueller to win the penultimate round of the Race at Home Challenge in New York.

Mueller went head-to-head with his racing hero Wehrlein earlier this week in preparation for the Grand Final weekend – (watch the full video below).

Victory as well for Mueller on the Challenge Grid secures the German a front row start for tomorrow’s ‘winner-takes-all’ race alongside Kevin Siggy.

Fast facts

– Double points; a win for Wehrlein gives him a 12-point buffer to Stoffel Vandoorne in second, but with double points (54!) on offer tomorrow the Mahindra driver is still well within reach.

– Winner-takes-all; after accumulating points for seven rounds, the Challenge Grid is set with Kevin Siggy and Lucas Mueller locking out the front row in the fight to win a Formula E test drive.

– Back to Berlin; the German capital is the venue of choice for the Grand Final of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge, with both races taking place at the historic Tempelhof Airport.

here to find out where to watch. Coverage starts from 15:30 (BST). Clickto find out where to watch.

UNICEF partnership

– To learn more about the partnership with UNICEF, visit the Formula E website or click here to make a donation towards the global coronavirus appeal.

– Since launching the coronavirus appeal, funds raised by UNICEF have been used to reach over 800 million people around the world with transmission prevention messaging.

– Formula E’s donations, fundraising and support in raising awareness of UNICEF’s mission aims to change the lives of children across the world for the better.