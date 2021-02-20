Red Bull Racing and INTERprotección, the largest insurance broker in Mexico and across Latin America, are very pleased to announce a partnership for 2021 that will see the two companies reunite following a three-race agreement in 2018.

Founded in 1978, Interprotección is a household name in the LATAM region where its portfolio of businesses originated. Today, it has over 20 million individual policies and more than 5,000 corporate clients, and it recently launched its insurance digital platform that is transforming the insurtech game. The company is no stranger to the Team, having previously partnered with us in 2018 for the US, Mexican and Brazilian Grands Prix, races in which our flying Dutchman Max Verstappen enjoyed two podium finishes and a spectacular victory at a packed Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Interprotección branding will feature on the RB16B of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, as well as several other team assets, as the Team prepares to mount a 2021 title charge.

“We’re delighted to welcome INTERprotección back into the Red Bull Racing family,” said Team Principal Christian Horner. “A few years ago, they became our first Mexican partner and we’re very proud to have them alongside us for what promises to be a fascinating 2021 season. We have always enjoyed a strong following in Latin America and with the addition of Checo to our line-up we are, of course, drawing more support than ever from Mexico. It’s an exciting time for us to have a brand like INTERprotección on board.”

Juan Ignacio Casanueva, Chairman of the Board and CEO at INTERprotección, said: “We are honored to be partners with Red Bull Racing. We share with the team the passion of taking on challenges and turning them into opportunities and triumphs and 2021 is the perfect year to evolve our strategic alliance. We are sure that along with Checo Pérez, whom we have championed these last 10 years, we will achieve many victories and affirm our leaderships in our own arenas.”

