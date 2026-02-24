The Thailand Women’s Futsal team exacted sweet revenge on their Indonesian opponents from when they walked off 3-0 winners in the opening match of Group A of the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship 2026 at the Terminal21 Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

It was just over a month ago when the Thais were denied by Indonesia a place in the final of the Women’s Futsal event at the SEA Games 2025.But this time around, the difference was obvious as Thailand took full control to take a 2-0 lead at the break through Panwasa Kingthong in the 12th minute and then Jenjira Bubpha in the 19th minuteCaptain Darika Peanpailun then led by example with Thailand’s third goal in the 23rd minute.In the meantime, in Group B, the Philippines were 1-0 winners over Myanmar, with the only goal of the game coming off Dionesa Tolentin in the 14th minute.In the other game of the group, Australia set aside SEA Games champions Vietnam 2-0.After a first-half impasse, Claudia Fruscalzo snatched the opener in the 23rd minute as Nikkita Fazzari finished things off in the 39th minute. #AFF Photos Courtesy #FAT

