Eleven athletes have secured wild card places for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Kujawy Pomorze 26 as winners of the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Tour following the final Gold level meeting of the series in Toruń on Sunday (22).

That meeting – the Orlen Copernicus Cup – was held in the same Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena Toruń that will host the World Indoor Championships from 20-22 March.As a result of the wild cards, some national teams for Kujawy Pomorze will be strengthened by having a third team member in certain disciplines. Usually, team selection for the World Indoor Championships is capped at two athletes per nation per discipline, but these wild card places allow for a third athlete to compete. As always, the final decision on entering any individual athlete for the World Indoor Championships rests with the athlete’s national federation.Each of the 2026 World Indoor Tour series winners also receives a US$10,000 bonus.The scoring disciplines on the World Indoor Tour rotate each year. The individual event winners of the 2026 World Indoor Tour are:Women400m – Lieke Klaver (NED)1500m – Birke Haylom (ETH)60m hurdles – Devynne Charlton (BAH)High jump – Maria Żodzik (POL)Long jump – Larissa Iapichino (ITA)Full standingsMen60m – Ackeem Blake (JAM)800m – Eliott Crestan (BEL)3000m – Tshepo Tshite (RSA)Pole vault – Sondre Guttormsen (NOR)Triple jump – Yasser Mohammed Triki (ALG)Shot put – Jordan Geist (USA)Full standingsWorld Athletics

