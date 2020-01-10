World No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei made it all too easy when she destroyed India’s P.V. Sindhu in the quarter-finals of the Perodua Malaysia Masters presented by Daihatsu that was played this afternoon here at the Axiata Arena.

World champion Sindhu’s poor run continued when she crashed to a 16-21, 16-21 loss to Tzu Ying in 36 minutes.

Sindhu’s compatriot Saina Nehwal fared no better against Carolina Marin of Spain, going down 21-8, 21-7 in a battle that lasted just half an hour.

Joining Tzu Ying and Carolina in the semifinals is He Bing Jiao of China, who demolished Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in straight set 21-17, 21-10 in 42 minutes.