Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying made the mixed doubles semifinals of the Perodua Malaysia Masters presented by Daihatsu when they beat Japanese pair of Takuro Hoki-Wakana Nagahara in the quarterfinals this afternoon at the Axiata Arena.

The sixth-seeded Peng Soon-Liu Ying had to put up with some tough resistance from the Japanese duo before they were able to win 21-15, 21-18 in 42 minutes.

However, Malaysia’s other mixed doubles pair – Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai – could not emulate that victory when they fell to China’s Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong.

The No. 1 seeded Si Wei-Ya Qiong were just too strong when they take the game 21-11, 21-9 in just 24 minutes.