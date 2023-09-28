The World Athletics Council has awarded the 2024 World Athletics Cross Country Championships – which will be held on 30 March – to Belgrade, Serbia.

After successfully hosting the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Belgrade will now host a second World Athletics Series event in two years.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “Belgrade is establishing itself as a reliable host of world class competitions. Following a memorable 2022 World Indoor Championships we are confident that the organisation of our 2024 World Cross Country Championships is in a safe pair of hands.”

Belgrade has staged several major track and field events over the years – including the 1962 European Championships, 2013 European Cross Country Championships, 2017 European Indoor Championships and the 2017 Balkan Championships.

The 2024 World Cross Country Championships will be held in the Park of Friendship, next to the Danube River in the heart of Belgrade, which was also the site of the 2013 European Championships.

Additionally, the Council has approved the dates for the World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene, OR (USA), which will be held on 4-9 August 2026, and for the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen (DEN), to be held on 19-20 September 2026.

World Athletics

