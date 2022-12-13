Marking 250 days to go until the biggest track and field event of next year, general ticket sales have opened for the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23.

From 19-27 August 2023, the competition will take place over nine days and will feature the world’s best athletes. There will be nine evening and five morning sessions in the brand-new, purpose-built National Athletics Centre and five more opportunities to see the road races in the World Heritage centre of Budapest.

There are tickets suited to all budgets, starting from $7 for morning sessions and $16 for evening sessions, with Category 1 tickets for the closest seats to the races on a weekend evening costing about $60.

