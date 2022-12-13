Although all four Audi R8 LMS cars posted a combined 70 leading laps in the season finale of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, Audi Sport customer racing was denied another victory at the end of a great international endurance racing season.

At the end of a race marked by many neutralizations at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, Erwan Bastard/Christopher Haase/Patric Niederhauser clinched third place overall behind the AF Corse team.

“We would have liked to have driven a little further to the front in this thrilling endurance race,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.

“Because we were in front with one of each of our four Audi R8 LMS cars at a total of 16 different times during the race. In the end, our opponent Ferrari was a little better – congratulations on the victory. Nevertheless, we look back on a first-class endurance season with three 24-hour overall victories in Dubai, at the Nürburgring and at Zolder. A big thank you to everyone involved for that.”

On the very first lap of the Gulf 12 Hours, Audi Sport driver Kelvin van der Linde in the Audi R8 LMS of Audi Sport Team Tresor took the lead from third on the grid. His Audi Sport teammates Mattia Drudi and Dennis Marschall later recorded further laps in first place as well.

For a total of 17 laps, car number 66 maintained its position at the front of the field. However, a little more than three hours before the end, Marschall made a driving mistake: He touched an opponent while overtaking and ultimately had to park the damaged Audi.