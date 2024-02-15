World Athletics has made it even easier for fans and media to follow the No.1 Olympic sport by launching a new ‘sync to calendar’ function on its website.

The online tool, which is also mobile friendly, offers a simple way to stay up to date with upcoming athletics events including the World Athletics Series, World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold, World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold and the Wanda Diamond League.

By syncing these events to personal calendars, users can receive real-time updates, direct links to tickets, localised how to watch options and detailed event information, ensuring they never miss a moment.

Located on the main competition homepage as well as on certain event pages on the World Athletics website, users can simply click the ‘Add to your calendar’ button and select the events they wish to follow. In an action-packed year that features five World Athletics Series events as well as the Olympic Games in Paris, this new feature aims to enhance fan experience and engagement by not only simplifying the process of knowing when events are on, but also by providing opportunities for notifications and exclusive content directly into digital calendars.

Whether at home or on the go, the global audience can now connect more intimately with the sport, enjoying instant access to event schedules, broadcast details and much more.

This will help the sport to build a new relationship with fans; one where every race, jump and throw is just a click away.

World Athletics

