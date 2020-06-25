World Athletics has launched ‘Road to Tokyo‘, an online tool to help athletes, media and fans track the qualification process for next year’s Olympic Games.

Searchable by discipline, country and qualification status, the tool will provide a real time view of each event over the course of the Tokyo 2020 qualification period which ends on 29 June 2021.

As announced last month, the Tokyo 2020 qualification system already in force was adapted to fit the new dates of the Games, which were postponed in March. The Games will now be held from 23 July to 8 August, 2021.

The qualification principles remain unchanged with athletes able to qualify through entry standards and then the World Athletics World Rankings.

Athletes who have already met the entry standard since the start of the qualification period in 2019 remain qualified and will be eligible for selection by their respective Member Federations and National Olympic Committees, together with the other athletes who will qualify within the extended qualification period.

Due to the uneven training and competition opportunities around the world during the coronavirus pandemic, World Athletics announced on 7 April that the qualification period (for all events) was suspended from 6 April to 30 November 2020.

Download the Olympic qualifying system: English | French

