Defending champions Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet suffered a shock early exit after bowing out in the mixed doubles opening round of the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo today.

The fifth-seeded Hong Kong mixed pair, who captured their maiden Asian title last year, were edged out by China’s Chen Xing/Zhang Chi in a hard-fought three-game encounter.

The world No.14 Chinese duo prevailed 19-21, 21-19, 21-17 in 70 minutes, marking their second victory over Tang/Tse.

With the defending champions eliminated, the mixed doubles draw is now guaranteed a new winner. All other seeded pairs safely advanced, led by China’s top seeds Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping, who overcame Thailand’s Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Sapsiree Taerattanachai to move into the second round. They will next face Indonesia’s Amri Syahnawi/Nita Violina Marwah.

Barring upsets, Feng/Huang could meet Malaysia’s husband-and-wife pair Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Lai in Friday’s quarterfinals. The Malaysians progressed with a straight-game win over India’s Rohan Kapoor/Gadde Ruthvika Shivani, 21-13, 21-19.

Also advancing were third seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran, along with Malaysia’s fourth seeds Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei, who face India’s Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto next.

“Overall, we had a good game despite some early challenges. We will stay focused for the next match,” said Toh.

Attention now shifts to the remaining disciplines, which begin tomorrow (Wednesday, 8 April).

Defending men’s singles champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn takes on Ng Ka Long, while world No.1 An Se-young, chasing her maiden Asian crown, faces Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min.

In men’s doubles, defending champions Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik open their campaign against Chinese Taipei’s Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Olympic champion Wang Chi-Lin, holding a 2-1 edge in their previous meetings.

China’s women’s doubles defending champions Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning will spearhead the hosts’ challenge against Indonesia’s Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Meylisa Tras Puspitasari.

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