The World Match Racing Tour (WMRT) announced a partnership with Oakcliff Sailing based in Oyster Bay, NY USA with the launch of the Oakcliff Match Racing Academy to run from 4-16 August, 2021.

The two-week academy will provide training on all aspects of match racing skills, including practical sailing tactics on board the Oakcliff fleet of Match 40 yachts.

The Oakcliff Match Racing Academy in partnership with WMRT is open to sailors with all levels of match racing ability. Former Oracle bowman, and World Match Racing Tour Champion Hayden Goodrich is slated as Head Coach for the Academy fortnight. Additional top level match racing sailors and coaches are expected to attend.

“We are delighted to work with Oakcliff Sailing to promote the 2021 match racing academy” commented WMRT Executive Director James Pleasance. “Oakcliff is a world-class training centre and their facilities, particularly in match racing, and are second to none. The academy programme is a fantastic opportunity for any aspiring match racer to learn from the very best sailors, and I would encourage everyone to get involved with the academy next summer.”

Academy attendees will form teams to compete in Oakcliff hosted Grade 5 and Grade 3 regattas included as part of the curriculum, giving multiple chances for racing experience on the course in addition to drills, two boat testing, classroom sessions, debriefs, and boat shop lessons.

The Academy is followed by the last 3 stops of the match racing US Grand Slam Series; The Detroit Cup, Oakcliff International, and Thompson Cup. The winner of the Grand Slam Series, in its 11th season, earns an invitation to the 2022 Congressional Cup hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club. All stages of the Grand Slam are also included as World Tour level events of the World Match Racing Tour earning skippers points towards the annual WMRT championship leader-board.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the Tour to bring so much talent and match racing to the US next season” added Patrick Burks, Oakcliff’s Race Program Director. “It will help us to grow match racing more in the US and provide match racers with a way to build their skills from wherever they start at when they come to Oakcliff. But really, August in Oyster Bay is where you want to be if you’re a match racer.”

With this convenient timing as well as provided housing and easy transportation from three major airports, attending the Academy in conjunction with these high level regattas is more feasible than ever for international attendees.

The two-week academy program costs USD2,100. Need based scholarships are available. For more information, contact Oakcliff Training Director Ethan Johnson at training@oakcliffsailing. org or Dawn Riley at race@oakcliffsailing.org.

Images courtesy of Lexi Pline/ Oakcliff Sailing

