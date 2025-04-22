Following a successful collaboration in 2024, WorldSBK is proud to extend its partnership with San Patrignano as the official charity partner for the Italian rounds of the 2025 season.

This continued commitment strengthens WorldSBK’s support for San Patrignano’s invaluable work in providing free rehabilitation and social reintegration for individuals facing addiction. Since its inception in 1978, the community has welcomed over 26,000 people, offering them a home, education, vocational training, and a fresh start in life.

In 2025, the Acerbis Italian Round at Cremona (2-4 May) and the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round at Misano (13-15 June) will once again feature special initiatives to raise awareness and encourage contributions to this life-changing cause.



Expanding the impact in 2025



The partnership will continue its presence at both Italian rounds, featuring:

Dedicated branding under “SBK-San Patrignano – Charity Partner”

Awareness campaigns through on-site messaging, race weekend announcements, and digital platforms

Fundraising initiatives, including donation points at key locations within the circuit

The Paddock Show, featuring San Patrignano’s story and ways to support their mission



New in 2025: the ‘Do Not Play It’ initiative



As part of this year’s campaign, WorldSBK is supporting “Do Not Play It”, an interactive online video game designed to make young people reflect on everyday choices and raise awareness on drug prevention.

The game, available at donotplayit.wefree.it, takes players through a branching storyline where they experience the daily life of a teenager, making decisions that influence the outcome of the adventure. This initiative is part of San Patrignano’s WeFree project, which last year alone reached 60,000 students across Italy with its educational activities.



Join us in making a difference—both on and off the track!



WorldSBK and San Patrignano remain united in using sport as a force for good, inspiring fans, teams, and the entire racing community to support a future free from addiction. For more information on how to contribute, visit www.sanpatrignano.org.

