World Athletics has released further detail about its three-year gender leadership strategy as a clear roadmap to reinforce its commitment to empower women, promote sustainable change, and position athletics as a global model for equity and inclusion.

The World Athletics Gender Leadership Strategy 2025-2027 outlines key objectives focused on promoting awareness, initiating policy change, and implementing education to support progression and growth of the pool and pipeline of female leaders aligned to defined targets.

Those targets include:

· Sustain and grow the pipeline of female leaders for decision-making positions throughout athletics



Administrators:

Achieve minimum of 40% female representation on member federation executive boards by 2029 (phased approach with current mandatory minimum of 20%)



Referees:

– Achieve minimum of 40% female representation across all World Athletics Referee Education and Certification System exams (Bronze, Silver, Gold) by 2027



Coaches:

– Achieve minimum of 40% female representation for CECS Level 1 coaches by 2029 (phased approach with interim goal of 35% by 2027) & 30% female representation for CECS Level 2 coaches by 2029 (phased approach with interim goal of 25% by 2027)



· Increase gender equity across administrators, referees and coaches



Administrators:

– Ensure the mandated gender provisions regarding the World Athletics Constitution are filled (50% in 2027 on Council) as well as the minimum gender provisions in the area association constitutions



Referees:

– 50/50 gender balance in International Technical Officials (ITOs) at the World Athletics Championships Beijing 2027

– 50/50 gender balance in ITOs at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games



Coaches:

– Achieve minimum of 40% female representation in team coaches at the 2030 World Athletics U20 Championships (phased approach with interim goal of 30% by 2028 and 25% by 2026)

– Achieve minimum of 25% female representation in team coaches at the 2029 World Athletics Senior Championships (phased approach with interim goal of 20% by 2027)



· Strengthen governance frameworks and initiate policy to embed gender equity

– Introduce recommended minimum levels of gender representation at MF executive level and within WA course participation aligned to our gender equity targets (40% minimum)



· Continue to raise awareness and promote gender equity through engagement and advocacy with supporting programmes and campaigns



· Develop gender leadership and equity-based education programmes and initiatives (aligned with the World Plan for Athletics)



The Gender Leadership Strategy 2025-2027 builds on the previous strategy and work done since the establishment of the Gender Leadership Taskforce in 2017. In 2023, the World Athletics Council achieved gender equality, becoming the first Olympic sport to do so.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “I am incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made to date to increase female representation in athletics – highlighted by our 50/50 gender balanced Council. This strategy reflects our continued commitment toward ensuring women are not only present but prominent in leadership and decision-making roles across our sport.

“We know challenges remain in getting more female coaches, referees and administrators into athletics but we are committed to equality and opportunity to drive lasting change across the athletics community worldwide.”

World Athletics Gender Leadership Taskforce Chair Stephanie Hightower said: “This strategy is not just a roadmap – it’s a commitment to building a culture where women are equally represented, empowered, and equipped to lead at every level of athletics.

“We are proud of our achievements to date, but even more energised by the work ahead. We know by collaborating with leaders in this area we can create a stronger, more inclusive future for women and girls in athletics.”

More information about the Gender Leadership Strategy 2025-2027 can be found here. A French version will be available at a later stage.

