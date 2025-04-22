Australia Women’s National Futsal Team Head Coach Miles Downie has selected a strong 14-player squad to represent Australia at the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup™ China 2025 to be contested from 6 – 17 May.The squad features 12 players who represented Australia at the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup™ Qualifiers, joined by two new inclusions who have earned selection through standout performances at recent training camps. For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/squad-represent-australia-afc-womens-futsal-asian-cuptm-china-2025-announced #AFF

