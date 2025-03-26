WorldSBK is pleased to welcome Mizuno as its new Official Footwear Partner starting from 2025. Mizuno Corporation, a globally renowned Japanese company founded in Osaka in 1906 by Rihachi Mizuno, specialises in sportswear and is a world leader in performance footwear.

This new exclusive partnership will see Mizuno supply footwear for the Dorna WorldSBK Organization (DWO) staff as part of their official uniform. The collaboration also includes joint marketing initiatives and business activities planned throughout the season.

Mizuno’s dedication to continuous improvement, inspired by the Japanese philosophy “Kaizen,” aligns seamlessly with WorldSBK’s devotion to innovation and performance.

Michele Morrica, Sales Manager for Mizuno commented: “We are honoured to become the Official Footwear Partner of WorldSBK. This collaboration allows us to support the championship with our high-performance footwear, reflecting our pursuit of continuous improvement and excellence.”

Francesco Valentino, Head of WorldSBK Commercial & Marketing Department, added: “We are delighted to welcome Mizuno to the WorldSBK family. Their dedication to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our values, and we look forward to a successful partnership that enhances the experience for our staff and fans alike.”

