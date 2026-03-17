WRC will return to the United Kingdom in 2027 with new WRC Rally Scotland.

The FIA World Rally Championship will return to the United Kingdom in 2027 with the introduction of WRC Rally Scotland, marking the series’ comeback to one of rallying’s most historic territories.

Developed in partnership with Motorsport UK, the new gravel-based event will be based in north-east Scotland, with rally headquarters and service park facilities located at the state-of-the-art P&J Live complex in Aberdeen. Stages will run across the surrounding regions of Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The agreement forms an initial three-year deal beginning in 2027 and ends an eight-year absence for the championship in the UK, following the most recent running of Wales Rally GB in 2019.

Scotland’s dramatic landscapes and world-class forest roads are expected to provide a spectacular sporting challenge for the WRC’s leading drivers and manufacturers, while the region’s infrastructure and transport links offer a strong platform for teams, media and fans attending the event.

The rally has been secured through a partnership between Motorsport UK, WRC Promoter and the Scottish Government, with support from Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils. Together, the stakeholders aim to establish Rally Scotland as a major international sporting event delivering significant economic and tourism benefits for the region.

The next step to make WRC Rally Scotland a reality will be for a Candidate Event to be held later this year, where the FIA will work with Motorsport UK and event organisers to evaluate and prepare for a return to World Championship-level competition. The event will then be submitted for approval on the WRC calendar by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

Simon Larkin, Senior Events Director at WRC Promoter, said: “Since the FIA World Rally Championship last visited the UK in 2019, Motorsport UK and WRC Promoter have worked closely together to find the right pathway for its return. We have nothing but praise for the determination and hard work shown by Motorsport UK in bringing this project to life.

“We’re delighted to be working alongside the Scottish Government and local authority partners to see this exciting initiative come to fruition – something that will benefit many, and especially the passionate rally fans across the UK.”

FIA Deputy President for Sport, Malcolm Wilson, said: “This is a huge announcement for the FIA World Rally Championship, it really demonstrates the positive direction we are now taking. The United Kingdom has incredible heritage and passion for our sport, and the return of a flagship world championship event in Scotland is the start of the next chapter in this long history. As we enter a new era for the WRC in 2027 with new regulations, more accessible cars and more crews competing at the sharp end, it’s fantastic to see the appetite is there from organisers, governments and of course the fans to put together new WRC events. Alongside Motorsport UK, the WRC Promoter and the local organisers we are very much looking forward to making these plans a reality.”

David Richards CBE, Chairman of Motorsport UK, said: “Rallying has always had a special place in the story of British motorsport and, for me personally, it has been a huge part of my life. I’ve had the privilege of experiencing the World Rally Championship from inside a rally car, and I know just how unique the atmosphere of a UK rally can be — the forests, the fans and the extraordinary community of volunteers and motor clubs who make these events possible.

“That’s why seeing the championship return to the UK is so meaningful. WRC Rally Scotland will bring the world’s best drivers back to British stages, but it will also be more than a rally. It’s an opportunity to showcase the passion of our rally community and demonstrate how motorsport can contribute to innovation, sustainability and inspiring the next generation to get involved in our sport.”

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