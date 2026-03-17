Sublime strikes from Caitlin Foord and Sam Kerr steered Australia to a hard-fought 2-1 win over defending champions China PR in their AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™ semi-final at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday.

The Matildas, seeking to lift the trophy for a second time, will meet either Korea Republic or Japan in the final at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_womens_asian_cup.html/news/foord-kerr-propel-australia-into-final-1

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