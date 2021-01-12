99 Kismarty-Lechner Gabor (hun), Zengo Motorsport, Cupra Leon Competicion TCR, during the 2020 FIA WTCR Race of Aragon, 6th round of the 2020 FIA World Touring Car Cup, on the Ciudad del Motor de Aragón, from November 14 to 15, 2020 in Alcañiz, Aragon, Spain – Photo Frédéric Le Floc’h / DPPI

Zengő Motorsport’s 2021 campaign gets underway in Dubai next week – and team boss Zoltán Zengő will swap the pit box for a stint behind the wheel.

Hungary-based Zengő is entering a CUPRA TCR in the 24H Dubai event from January 14-16 and Zoltán Zengő is part of the five-strong driver line-up, which also features Gábor Kismarty-Lechner, who raced for Zengő in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2020.

Although better known as a team boss and respected talent scout, Zoltán Zengő is no stranger to track action and has raced in the TCR Middle East series in the past.

