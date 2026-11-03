The inaugural WXV Global Series drew to a close following 38 fixtures across two months of international rugby in September and October. The newly evolved competition format represents an important step in strengthening the global women’s rugby calendar, driving competitiveness and creating more international fixtures as teams build towards Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029.

England bounced back from back-to-back defeats against Canada with a comfortable and controlled victory over the USA at Sports Illustrated Stadium in the opening match of the final weekend of games.

New Zealand then completed a clean-sweep over France with a solid win at Christchurch’s One NZ Stadium, Wales got the better of Japan in Kumagaya City, and Ireland took advantage of a late numerical advantage to pull away from a determined South Africa at Athlone Sports Stadium.

USA 12 – 55 England

Claudia Moloney-MacDonald scored four as England returned to winning ways after successive defeats for the first time since 2016.

The home side – unbeaten in their first four WXV Global Series outings – were looking for their second win over the world champions, 35 years after their first in the 1991 Women’s Rugby World Cup final.

But any hopes they had of extending the Red Roses’ losing streak were quickly extinguished as the visitors took charge.

Player of the match Moloney-MacDonald scored twice in the same corner in the opening 13 minutes, and captain Meg Jones dotted down following full-back Emma Sing’s burst to the line with half-an-hour on the clock, as the Red Roses played percentage rugby almost perfectly.

But they didn’t have things entirely their own way in the first 40. A determined USA side asked a number of defensive questions. Obstruction at a line-out denied Kathryn Treder a maul try at the end of the opening quarter.

And experienced prop Hope Rogers moved to within four of USA’s points record when she powered over from close range five minutes later.

Moloney-MacDonald’s third came three minutes after the change of ends, and her fourth followed a powerful carry from Sadia Kabeya and a whipped skip pass from Jones before the clock had ticked past 50 minutes as England went through the gears.

Mia Venner ran in a well-worked score on the hour to add her name to the scoreboard. Replacement hooker Bryony Field added England’s seventh, peeling off the back of a lineout maul in the 69th minute, shortly after the USA’s replacement prop Mona Lisa Tupou was sin-binned.

Maddie Feaunati burst clear three minutes later for their eighth. And Kabeya powered over as England swept forward three minutes from time to take them past 50, moments after a forward pass from Hannah Botterman had denied fellow prop Sarah Bern.

But the USA had the final word, as Kate Zackary dove over with the clock in the red after a penalty into the corner.

New Zealand 36 – 7 France

Shyrah Tuliau Tua’a and Braxton Sorensen-McGee both scored in the first quarter, as the Black Ferns staged a demonstration of clinical rugby in Christchurch.

Winger Tuliau Tua’a still had plenty of work to do in the 12th minute when she collected a crossfield kick from captain Ruahei Demant, but had the pace and power to reach the line. And full-back Sorensen-McGee, after fine work from her forwards, picked up a flat pass from scrum-half Maia Joseph to go over six minutes later.

As it had been in Whangārei last weekend, efficiency in scoring areas was the crucial difference between the two sides. France had their chances – they were held-up over the New Zealand line in the third minute, and Anais Grando knocked on with only the whitewash to beat late on, as they spent plenty of time in their hosts’ 22 in both halves.

But they were again unable to turn their pressure into points until the closing seconds of the first period until another forward drive got them to within inches, allowing Mailys Mailagi to simply put the ball over the line for what would be their only score of the game.

The second half ran to much the same tune, with New Zealand making the most of their chances, while France could not. Tuliau Tua’a added a second to her tally, profiting from a delightful long ball over the top from Chryss Viliko 10 minutes into the second half. Replacement Maddi Robinson gave the hosts some breathing space shortly before the hour.

Double try-scorer Tuliau Tua’a was sin-binned for a high tackle a few minutes later. The temporary numerical disadvantage couldn’t stop the Black Ferns – Mererangi Paul went over in the corner in the 67th minute after Amy du Plessis and Demant had picked open the French defence.

Three minutes from time, replacement hooker Vici-Rose Green took New Zealand past 30 points for the third time in as many matches on the home-leg of their WXV Global Series matches.

Japan 5 – 29 Wales

Amy Williams scored twice as Wales completed the double over Japan to end their WXV Global Series campaign on a strong note and continue their late resurgence in form after a difficult run over the past 14 months.

Nel Metcalfe, Kelsey Jones, and Williams all went over for Sean Lynn’s side in the first half at Kumagaya City.

The game was only six minutes in when Metcalfe was handed a run-in by her team-mates after front-rowers Sisilia Tuipulotu and Jones had got close.

After Japan had narrowed the gap in the 14th minute – hooker Moe Nagaoka benefiting from a poor Wales’ clearance – her opposite number Jones had the ball in her hand as a patient maul rolled over the home side’s line early in the second quarter. Another driving maul from a lineout in the 25th minute ended with Williams scoring after scrum-half Seren Lockwood had burst down the blindside.

There was no stopping Wales’ tight-head prop Sisilia Tuipulotu from close range after Alex Callender took a quick freekick in the early exchanges of the second half, and Williams finished the try of the match in the 54th minute, racing in off a simple feed from full-back Lisa Neumann after Callender’s terrific long pass had unlocked wide open spaces.

Wales were reduced to 13 late on, with replacements Keira Bevan and Bryonie King sin-binned in the 68th and 70th minute respectively – but Japan could not take advantage of their numerical advantage in the time remaining, slipping to their sixth WXV Global Series defeat in a row.

South Africa 17 – 38 Ireland

Beibhinn Parsons’ hat-trick was the crucial difference as Ireland picked up their second win in South Africa at the end of a tight, momentum-swinger of a match to finish their WXV Global Series campaign in style.

Honours had been even at the end of the first-half in which the two sides shared four tries and a pair of yellow cards. And the result remained in the balance until Ireland ran in three unanswered tries in the last 10 minutes.

South Africa scrum-half Unam Tose got the game’s first try in just the second minute, dotting down from close range after her forwards had mauled forward some 25m.

Ireland hit back 10 minutes later, captain Erin King forcing her way over after a lung-busting 21 phases close to the home side’s line.

And wing Parsons, with the Springbok Women’s Alichia Arries sin-binned for a high tackle, extended their lead early in the second quarter, after being allowed a fraction too much space by a South African defence stretched and stressed by their edge-to-edge tactics.

South Africa hit back two minutes before the break. Captain Sizophila Solontsi forced her way over following an intense passage of play that saw Irish scrum-half Aoibheann Reilly see yellow for a neck roll.

Shortly before the hour, the home side regained the lead they had briefly held early on as second-row Vainah Ubisi pushed her way over after a series of close-range phases from her pack partners.

But their lead did not last as Parsons danced her way untouched past two defenders to hand the lead immediately back to Ireland.

A high tackle saw Jakkie Cilliers sin-binned 10 minutes from time – and Aoife Dalton took immediate advantage of the extra space to give Ireland the crucial breakaway score. Parsons’ third defender-skirting score came with six minutes left. She then turned creator, causing chaos in the Springbok Women’s defence for Dalton to score her second in the last minute of the game.

The weekend also concluded with New Zealand’s Kaipo Olsen-Baker announced as Women’s 15s Player of the Year and Elinor-Plum King awarded Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year as part of the World Rugby Awards 2026.

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