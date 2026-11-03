The three finalists for the new Moment of the Year honour have been confirmed ahead of the World Athletics Awards in Monaco on 29 November.

The Moment of the Year award has been introduced to celebrate the most memorable occasion of the season – one that may transcend a single performance and generate emotion and inspiration among fans and spectators around the world.

Finalists for the inaugural Moment of the Year award:

• Botswana’s men’s 4x400m win on home soil at the World Athletics Relays

• Josh Kerr’s world mile record of 3:42.66 in London

• Sabastian Sawe breaking two hours with a 1:59:30 world marathon record in London

The finalists were decided following a fan vote via the official World Athletics app.

The winner will be announced live on stage during the World Athletics Awards in Monaco.

Other awards presented on stage will include the women’s and men’s World Athlete of the Year and Rising Star honours, Coach of the Year and the President’s Award.

World Athletics

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