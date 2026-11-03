The FIA World Endurance Championship will stage its season finale at Monza on Sunday 8 November

A return to where it all began for the PEUGEOT 9X8, which made its FIA WEC debut at Monza in 2022 before claiming its maiden podium at the circuit a year later

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies is targeting a points finish on the high-speed circuit that should play to the strengths of the PEUGEOT 9X8

The FIA World Endurance Championship season finale will be a return to the scene of two major milestones for Team Peugeot TotalEnergies. The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, which will host a six-hour race on Sunday 8 November, is closely linked to the history of both the team and the PEUGEOT 9X8.

It was at the “Temple of Speed” that the PEUGEOT 9X8 prototype made its FIA World Endurance Championship debut in July 2022. One year later, it was also in Lombardy that Team Peugeot TotalEnergies secured its first podium in the championship.

With its long straights, top speeds approaching 320 km/h and heavy braking zones, Monza is a circuit like no other. In dry conditions, average lap speeds exceed 215 km/h!

Since the FIA World Endurance Championship last visited the circuit in 2023, the 5.793-kilometre track has been completely resurfaced, and several kerbs have been modified. On this high-speed track, which should suit the PEUGEOT 9X8, the Team Peugeot TotalEnergies heads into the season finale determined to end 2026 with a strong result.

Following his impressive debut with the team in Barcelona, Alex Quinn will once again share the PEUGEOT 9X8 #93 with Nick Cassidy and Paul Di Resta, who finished on the podium in 2023. Loïc Duval, who was also part of the Team Peugeot TotalEnergies when the championship last raced at Monza, will bring his experience to the PEUGEOT 9X8 #94 alongside Théo Pourchaire and Malthe Jakobsen.

The 6H of Monza will be Malthe Jakobsen’s final race with the Team Peugeot TotalEnergies. His journey with the team began at the Rookie Test at the end of the 2022 season. Named “Junior Driver” in 2023 before becoming the team’s reserve driver the following year, Malthe has raced the PEUGEOT 9X8 #94 as a full-time driver over the past two seasons. On 8 May, the Dane secured the PEUGEOT 9X8’s first-ever pole position at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. The Team Peugeot TotalEnergies and the 23-year-old Dane are determined to end their journey together on a high in Italy as their collaboration comes to an end.

Two 90-minute Free Practice sessions are scheduled for Friday 6 November (10:30 and 14:30 local time). On Saturday 7 November, the third Free Practice session (10:30 local time) will provide an opportunity to fine-tune preparations for qualifying and the race. For the Hypercars, qualifying will begin at 15:00, followed by the Hyperpole session at 15:20 (local time). On Sunday 8 November, the race will get underway at 11:00 (local time).

Follow the final weekend of the season on FIAWEC+ or on television through the broadcasters showing the FIA WEC in your region. The full list is available here: https://www.fiawec.com/en/page/ou-regarder-1

Olivier Jansonnie, Stellantis Motorsport Director

“We are very proud of everything Malthe has achieved with us and of the progress he has made along the way. It has been a privilege to see him grow as a driver and as a member of the team. We sincerely thank him for his commitment, his hard work and everything he has brought to us, and we wish him every success for what comes next. With Monza marking both the final race of the FIA WEC season and Malthe’s last event with the team, we are determined to finish this chapter together on a positive note.”

Emmanuel Esnault, Team Principal – Team Peugeot TotalEnergies

“It is a pleasure for the team to return to this iconic circuit in Monza. The PEUGEOT 9X8 scored its first podium here in 2023, so hopefully that is a good omen for this weekend! Our objective this weekend will be to maximize the potential of our car, and our target is to finish in the points. We all know that nothing can ever be taken for granted given the level of competition in the championship! We are facing a very strong field, and the weather could well play a major role. Monza will not only mark the final round of the season, but also Malthe Jakobsen’s last race with us. Everyone in the team has truly appreciated his enthusiasm, commitment and, of course, his performances on track. A heartfelt thank you to you Malthe! The entire team wishes you all the best for the future. Now it is up to all of us to finish this great journey together with a strong result.”

Paul Di Resta (PEUGEOT 9X8 #93)

“I’m very happy that the FIA World Endurance Championship is returning to Monza. I have very good memories of the last time we raced there, in 2023. We were competitive and finished on the podium. Things have changed since then, and we have a very different car. But I’m hopeful! With this race taking place in November, we could face changing conditions. We saw at the last race in Spain that we were generally able to make the most of them. Monza has a very different profile from Barcelona, and I think it should suit us better. We want to finish this season on a high! We have all worked very hard and I feel that our efforts have not always been rewarded as they deserved. We have one more opportunity to change that before the winter break.”

Malthe Jakobsen (PEUGEOT 9X8 #94)

“Racing in Monza this weekend with Team Peugeot TotalEnergies for the final time, is something special after four unbelievable years with this fantastic team. They have made me feel a part of the family from day one at the Rookie test in Bahrain and have been a huge part of my growth as a person and racing driver, from junior to an official WEC driver! This has been an unforgettable chapter of my career, especially competing at Le Mans in the top category for the first time is a phenomenal memory! A big thank you to Peugeot Sport, let’s finish this weekend’s race on a high! “

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