The US$500,000 Yeangder Tournament Players Championship (TPC) will celebrate its 11th consecutive edition when it is once again hosted at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club from October 8-11.

The Yeangder TPC made its debut on the Asian Tour in 2010 where it initially offered a prize purse of US$300,000 for the first two years before the kitty was further raised to US$500,000 in 2012.

Since it first featured on the Asian Tour schedule a decade ago, the Yeangder TPC has established itself as a highly popular event for both players and fans in Chinese Taipei.

It has also recorded several significant milestones in the tournament’s illustrious history.

India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar holds the honour of the largest winning margin when he triumphed by four shots over American Jason Knutzon and Thailand’s Thaworn Wiratchant in 2012.

Thaworn, who won the inaugural Yeangder TPC in 2010, is the first and only player to have won the event more than once as he would emerge victorious again in 2013.

American John Catlin won the 2018 Yeangder TPC for his third Asian Tour title in 2018 and his winning total of 15-under-par 273 remains as the lowest recorded score in the tournament’s history.

On the home front, Chinese Taipei’s Lu Wei-chih remains the only local player to have won the event in 2011.

Mr. Emmet Hsu, Chairman of the Yeangder Group said: “The Yeangder TPC has enjoyed great success and welcomed many worthy champions since it was inaugurated in 2010. These are certainly exciting times for golf in Asia with the rise of many good players from this part of the world. We look forward to seeing many of these best players from the Asian Tour when the Yeangder TPC returns in October.”

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO, Asian Tour said: “The Yeangder TPC, which is celebrating its 11th consecutive edition this year, has always attracted some of the best talents from the Asian Tour while also giving opportunities to others to compete against the best.

“It is one of the most popular events on the Asian Tour, made possible by the continued support from Mr. Emmet Hsu and his team. We look forward to returning to its regular host venue at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club in October.”

The Yeangder TPC is one of two Asian Tour tournaments to be staged annually in Chinese Taipei, with the other being the Mercuries Taiwan Masters.