In the most exciting doubles encounter, Tiew Wei Jie and Tiew Yi Cheng turned on the power to pull off an astonishing victory over Aison Diong Chang Yi and-Rex Ng Man Hei in the Boys Under-15 final of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships Qualifying Round 4 in Ipoh.

The duo from SMK Methodist Teluk Datok in the district of Kuala Langat, Selangor carved a 24-22 win in the deciding match.

“It was never going to be easy against Aison and Rex. They are rated among the top doubles pair. We are extremely happy and excited with this victory,” said Yi Cheng.

Wei Jie and Yi Cheng, who share the same date of births and almost similar names which confused everyone who thought they are siblings, won the first set 21-18 but lost 21-23 in the second to force the deciding game.

Yi Cheng had earlier won the singles final against Rex 21-18, 21-19.

Like this: Like Loading...