Marcus Hang Yug Hwei overcame several anxious moments to overcome a gritty Low See Zhe to win the Boys Under-13 singles crown in the Allianz Junior Championships Qualifying Round 4 at the Tan Sri Lee Loy Seng Badminton Hall in Ipoh today.

The 12-year-old SJKC Poi Ming’s student defeated See Zhe from SMK Bukit Rahman Putra 21-19, 21-14 in the final.

Both players also qualified for the Grand Finals which will be held in November in Kuala Lumpur.

“I am very happy to qualify for the Grand Finals. I have been training very hard for this tournament and now I am able to realise my hopes,” said Marcus.

“There were moments I was scared I might lose. I won the first set 21-19 and it was a narrow win,” he added. “Images of my tough match in the semi-finals kept coming back and affected my concentration.”

