TIEW Yi Cheng gave his best performance in the Allianz Junior Badminton championships as he brushed aside Rex Ng Man Hei to claim the Boys Under-15 singles title in AJBC Qualifying Round 4 in Ipoh

The SMK Methodist Form Two student in Teluk Datok, Kuala Langat, said it was a tough match and he kept working hard towards getting a winning result.

Yi Cheng eventually triumphed 21-18, 21-19 in a duel that lasted 32 minutes and

“Before the final I have been watching and studying’s Rex’s style of play. I have a lot of respect for him. He is also among the top players in Perak,” said Yi Cheng.

“Now I hope to win the doubles final with Tiew Wei Jie. It will be a great day for us if we go home with both titles,” he added.

Wei Jie and Yi Cheng are students of SMK Methodist although in different classes. The only thing the duo share in common is the same date of birth and year – 8 February, 2008.

