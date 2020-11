Former Thailand head coach Kiatisuk ‘Zico’ Senamuang will coach V. League 1 side Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) on a two-year contract.

HAGL will make an official announcement in early December with Kiatisuk expected to start his job on 17 December 2020 after serving the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Zico used to play for HAGL from 2002 to 2006 when he helped them win the title in 2003 and 2004.

The 2021 V. League 1 season is set to start on 16 January 2021.

